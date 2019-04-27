Strictly's Joanne Clifton defends brother Kevin amid recent reports: 'lies lies lies' She spoke out in a series of tweets

Kevin Clifton's sister Joanne Clifton has spoken out following recent negative reports surrounding her brother and his supposed new romance with Strictly Come Dancing partner Stacey Dooley – stating that stories suggesting Kevin should be axed from the show are "lies". She retweeted a post about a recent article which suggested fellow pro Katya Jones was being axed following her kissing scandal last year, and questioning why Kevin was able to keep his job - later writing, "Lies lies lies lies lies lies lies."

Joanne defended her brother Kevin

She also responded to a number of replies from her followers, as well as defending her close friend Katya who has been falsely reported to have been axed from the main line-up of the show, and not receive a partner in the 2019 series. When one fan wrote: "Katya was on The One Show with the other professionals. Maybe he missed it," Joanne replied: "He must have."

Stacey Dooley to replace Alex Jones on The One Show among other guest presenters

Loading the player...

Kevin and Stacey appeared to confirm their relationship on Friday, when they posted a happy picture together on their Instagram Stories. The photo comes just two weeks after Stacey’s ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott claimed she had been getting close to Kevin following the end of their five-year relationship in March. Although Stacey hasn't officially confirmed she is dating the Strictly pro, she did address Sam’s claims on Twitter, writing: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here."

The pair recently shared a photo together

Meanwhile, Kevin made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle." Speculation about the couple’s romance has once again sparked talk about the Strictly curse, with several of the show’s contestants' relationships and marriages coming to an end after their time on the BBC series – though many cast members have spoken out in support of Kevin, including judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Susanna Reid opens up about the Strictly Curse and comes to Kevin Clifton's defence

When asked about the romance, Craig told TV Week in Australia: "I hope they live happily ever after. It will be another Strictly success story. I never call it the Strictly curse, I call it the Strictly blessing. People need to fall in love."