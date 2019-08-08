Jennifer Aniston has been transformed into a LEGO character as Rachel from Friends – and it's uncanny You can now buy the entire Friends set in LEGO form

While Friends fans continue to wait patiently for a much hoped for reunion, there is now a new way to reminisce about the popular sitcom in the form of LEGO! On Thursday, it was announced that LEGO Group have created a Central Perk replica from the show, along with minifigures of the six friends and Gunther. Jennifer Aniston's alter-ego Rachel Green is dressed in a denim dress, and carries a coffee cup, paying homage to her job as a waitress in the iconic café. Ross Geller is holding a newspaper, Chandler Bing has a brief case, Joey Tribbiani has a pizza slice, Phoebe Buffay has a guitar and Monica Geller has a muffin, while Gunther has a broomstick.

Jennifer Aniston has been transformed into a LEGO character along with the rest of the Friends cast

The new LEGO set features the iconic Central Perk seating area including the now famous couch, and also has a brick-built coffee machine, cookie jar with two cookies in it, and a menu board. The set costs £64.99 and can be purchased online at the LEGO store.

A closer look at the new Friends LEGO set

Although Jennifer and her Friends co-stars have all gone on to lead busy careers following the success of the sitcom, in the past year there have been a number of hints that they are open to taking part in a reunion show. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show earlier in the year, the actress said that "anything could happen" when it came to a Friends reboot. "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it. I'm sure. Listen, anything could happen," she said.

Lisa Kudrow has also been vocal about the possibility, admitting that she was game if it was organised. Talking to Extra TV, she said: "Courteney and Jennifer are good planners. I'm that annoying person that's like 'Hey do either one of you want to put that together?' My role is like, here's an idea and have someone do it." Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer also starred in the long-running show. The stars have remained great friends, and Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa are often pictured together hanging out together.

