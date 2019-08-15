Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's daughters looks identical in new photo This is uncanny!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have the sweetest family unit! And on Wednesday, A-Rod shared a new photo of himself with Jennifer and their four children on Instagram – which got everyone talking. The black-and-white snapshot featured the baseball player with his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and the singer with her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. "This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst," he captioned the post. Fans were quick to observe just how much Ella and Emme looked alike, and even Alex agreed! One user wrote: "I will never get over the fact that Emme and Ella look so much alike," to which the doting dad responded: "So true!!" Another follower wrote: "Emme and Ella are blood sisters?!" while a third added: "Why do Emme and Ella look so much alike!"

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's daughters look so alike!

It's been a busy time for the family, who have been travelling around the world over the past few months to support Jennifer on her It's My Party tour. Their adventure has been documented on the couple's individual YouTube accounts, which give a glimpse into their adoring relationship. Alex has been nothing but supportive of his fiancée, and even joined her on stage with their children when it was his birthday back in July, where the crowds sang happy birthday to him, complete with a baseball birthday cake. Emme, meanwhile, impressed with her vocal chords on tour by singing a duet with Jennifer to a rendition of Limitless, from the star's movie Second Act. In a video posted on Jennifer's YouTube channel, Emme opened up about overcoming stage fright ahead of her first performance on the tour.

The family have been travelling the world during JLo's tour

While the tour has now come to an end, Jennifer and Alex have plenty to look forward to in their personal lives – including planning for a wedding. Alex proposed to the singer in March, and while they haven't had time to do a lot of preparation during the tour, fans are convinced that they already know what kind of wedding they want. Last week, Jennifer shared a series of videos of herself visiting what looked like a wedding spot on a beach. It looked like the perfect place to say 'I do', with white sand, a clear blue ocean and a giant heart situated in the sand. The singer even tagged Alex in the footage.

