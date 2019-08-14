Nicole Kidman shares rare loved-up photo with husband Keith Urban – see pic Awww!

Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her and her singer husband Keith Urban to Instagram on Tuesday, and it revealed the truth about their relationship. The couple who have been married for 13 years, are clearly still in love, sharing a selfie which showed them cuddling, their heads close together.

The couple visited the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge

Nicole wore an eye-catching orange dress with an abstract white flower print while he rocked a leather jacket and black T-shirt. Keith looked down, smiling, and Nicole hid half of her face behind him and smiled knowingly at the camera. Nicole captioned the picture, which was taken in New York: "Nothing like a weekend full of Broadway, Family & Love [heart emoji]."

Fans couldn't help commenting on the romantic shot, a rare private glimpse of the couple, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who said: "You two cuddlers," and added two heart emojis. Others added: "You and Keith are seriously the most adorable couple. Love you guys," "Love is in the air," and "True love."

Nicole and Keith got married in 2006

Before her Emmy-winning role on Big Little Lies, Nicole was best known for her work on films, including Moulin Rouge, Cold Mountain, and 2002's The Hours, which won her an Oscar for playing Virginia Woolf. Keith has also appeared on TV, serving as a judge on reality singing competitions The Voice and American Idol. But he's most successful as a country musician, having released nine albums and won two Grammys.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001 and shares two grown-up children with the Top Gun star: Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24. She and Keith married in 2006 and have two daughters: 11-year-old Sunday and Faith, who is eight. The couple splits their time between the U.S and Australia.

