Ashley Graham has announced that she's pregnant with her first child! Three cheers for Ashley!

We're hyperventilating! World-famous supermodel Ashley Graham has just announced on Instagram that she's expecting her first child with long term-husband Justin Ervin, and to be quite honest it feels like Christmas came early. Ashley revealed all in an emotional Instagram post celebrating her ninth year married to the handsome cinematographer.

In the video uploaded to her social media page, Ashley stands next to hubby Justin, who has his hands placed over her growing baby bump. But Ashley's bright green dress isn't the only beautiful thing about the video – the way the pair announced that they're expecting is absolutely perfect. At first only their upper torsos are in shot, but after jokingly bickering about the positioning of the camera they zoom out revealing Ashley's bump, and both exclaim "Surprise!". Someone pass the tissues.

Ashley was glowing when she made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram

Ashley also added a caption to the photo, writing: "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favourite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

Of course, Ashley's fans were beside themselves with joy. One wrote "I am crying. So happy for you" and another gushed: "that’s gonna be one good looking baby! Seriously though, I’m so happy for you!". A string of famous faces also congratulated the star. Emily Ratajkowski wrote: "Congrats beauty!" with Ireland Baldwin adding: "Congratulations, you look so beautiful!". We second that, Ireland.

Justin shared a heart-melting snap of his own

The couple made the announcement on their ninth wedding anniversary, and Justin uploaded a photograph of his own to Instagram. In his post, he kisses Ashley on the cheek as she grins from ear to ear, while proudly showing off an ultrasound of their little bundle of joy. Justin's caption said: "To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

It's all too much for our heart to take!

