Andy Murray reveals what he's become a fan of thanks to wife Kim How relaxing!

Andy Murray has opened up about his music taste, revealing that he is now a convert to classical music thanks to his wife Kim. Speaking on Classic FM's podcast Perfect Pitch, the tennis ace said: "Kim loves classical music. When she drives my car, I get back in and she's changed all the stations and it’s always on. So I do listen to Classic FM. There's one song in particular that I like. It's Time to Say Goodbye."

Andy, who is a three-time Grand Slam tournament winner and two-time Olympic champion, also relived the biggest highlight of his career – winning gold at the London 2012 Olympics and accepting his medal while Chariots of Fire was playing.

The couple have been married since 2015

"It was a pretty special moment for me," said Andy. "When asked about the best moments of my career, that has always been the number one for me. I can't say exactly why but it just was. I felt differently there than I ever have, I was more proud winning the gold in London than at any other tournament really."

The Scottish sports star, 32, and his wife Kim, 31, have been together since 2005. The couple met at a party but didn't go public with their relationship until the following year, when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title. The lovebirds married in April 2015 and are parents to two young daughters, Sophie and Edie. Earlier this summer at Wimbledon, the artist sparked speculation that she is pregnant with baby number three after she appeared to sport a blossoming bump under her Isabella Oliver maternity top.

Kim sparked rumours she is expecting baby number three

Despite his injury and surgery, Andy revealed in a press conference at Melbourne that he plans to continue playing for his daughters. "I have spoken to my wife a bit about it," said Andy. "One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I've done for my living." He added: "That's one of the things that's motivated me to keep playing. That would be cool if she can come along and watch me hit some balls or practice, just to see what it is I do."

