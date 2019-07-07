Kim Sears experiences rollercoaster of emotions as she cheers on husband Andy Murray at Wimbledon What a day!

Kim Sears' face was a picture as she cheered on her husband Andy Murray at Wimbledon on Saturday. Scheduling conflicts earlier in the week meant the two-time winner had to play two matches in the afternoon: first in the second round men's doubles with new partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert, where to both Kim and Andy's disappointment, the pair was beaten by Croatian team Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor. Not to worry, though: it was followed by a much-anticipated mixed doubles match with seven-times Wimbledon singles champion and six times doubles champion Serena Williams.

Kim was there to support Andy as he won and lost on Saturday

That match turned Kim's frown upside down, as Andy, 32 and Serena, 37, blasted to victory over opponents Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi, going through to the second round with a 6-4 6-1 win. The former champions have never competed as a pair before but when it emerged that Andy was without a mixed doubles partner at the start of the tournament, fans clamoured for them to play together.

Sadly, Meghan Markle wasn't there to see Serena in action at SW19, but she had a good excuse – baby Archie's christening on Saturday meant that she had her hands full! She was there to see her good friend triumph on Thursday though, as she won a tough match against Kaja Juvan.

The couple got married in 2015 after nine years of dating

But as appreciated as her support would no doubt have been on Saturday, Serena didn't need it as she smashed to victory in the singles against Julia Gorges and then in the doubles with Andy. Kim was there to cheer the winning duo to victory, though and seemed to be having a great time doing so. Wearing a pretty floral top with white denim shorts and large sunglasses, the mum-of-two looked as stylish as ever as she clapped for Andy in both victory and defeat.The couple married in 2015 and have two daughters, Sophia, three, and Edie, who will be two in November.

