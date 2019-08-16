Louise Rednapp debuts stunning new blonde hair on holiday Blonde hair, don't care!

School is officially out and Louise Redknapp is on holiday with her two boys, but that's not all that's new with the star. She recently unveiled an updated blonde look and we are *so* here for it. The singer debuted her sun-kissed tresses on Instagram, sending her followers into a tizzy. Many of her fans filled her feed with love, replying to the exciting news by writing: "Stunning!", "Such a beautiful lady!" and "Beautiful blonde." It's safe to say everyone's a fan of her new look.

But it's not just her new hair colour that deserves a mention – we're just as wowed by the fabulous crochet two-piece that she's been wearing on her holiday! The 44-year-old flaunted her khaki swimwear alongside her sandy locks and we're determined to find out where she bought it. Coolly styled with a string of delicate necklaces, she's the epitome of holiday chic!

Louise debuted her new blonde hair on Instagram

It's not all skimpy swimmers though, because earlier this week Louise made headlines after posting a snap of herself in a very comfy looking Eres bikini that featured black high-rise bottoms and a perfectly fitting strapless top that looks like it'll keep all your bits in, no matter how hard you hit the pool. Louise hilariously captioned the snap: "A big knicker day @eres keeping it all in today." We never much liked spaghetti straps any way…

Could this be the nicest bikini ever?

Her boys might be keeping her busy in the sun, but Louise will need to get all the rest she can while enjoying the rays, because once she lands back in the UK she'll be busy with her new album Heavy Love, released in October. Naturally, we're buying tickets to her autumn tour in bulk. See you down the front!

