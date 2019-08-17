Cheryl's waxwork removed from London's Madame Tussauds - details We're sure she'll be back

She was once referred to as the "nation's sweetheart", but poor Cheryl has received some shocking news – her waxwork has been removed from London's Madame Tussauds. The Greatest Dancer judge has seen 'herself' moved to the archives after bosses decided she didn't "best represent" what visitors wanted to see. But according to reports, the former X Factor judge's old co-stars remain pride of place at the attraction, including Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Sharon Osbourne.

"Our Cheryl figure is currently being stored in the London archives," a spokesperson told The Sun. "This isn’t uncommon for our figures, as from time to time we do change who we have in the attraction. We are constantly reviewing our collection of figures to best represent what our visitors want to see." Cheryl's waxwork was first unveiled back in 2010 and has undergone several makeovers to keep up with the star's appearance over the years.

Cheryl's waxwork has been archived

While fans of the singer may no longer be able to see her at the London attraction, they will get a glimpse of her on TV as she revealed last month that she will be the first guest judge to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Posting a mirror selfie to her Instagram account that appeared to have been taken in a dressing room, she said: "I am SO excited to tell you that I will be a guest judge on the first-ever series of UK Drag Race!!!!!... I am such a huge fan of the show and cannot wait to watch our UK queens make their mark! Coming soon to @bbcthree... Gentlemen Start your engines and may the best woman win [woman in tiara emoji] @dragraceukbbc #dragraceuk."

The photo showed her wearing a striking neon green suit with a cropped top and gold choker, looking suitably fabulous for the new gig. Her followers reacted with instant enthusiasm, commenting, "Queeeen," and "BEST NEWS EVER," while makeup artist Andrew Gallimore channelled RuPaul, saying, "Shantay, you stay!!!!" Some familiar faces weighed in too, with Amanda Holden leaving a heart on the post and Rochelle Humes adding "Yasssssss."

