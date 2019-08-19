Strictly's Katya Jones shares upbeat photo following split from ex Neil Jones The couple announced their split one day ago

Less than 24 hours after announcing her split from ex-husband Neil Jones, Katya Jones has shared a gorgeous photo of herself, showing she's keeping positive amid her breakup. The Strictly Come Dancing pro was pictured in one of her vibrant costumes from the BBC dance show, wearing an orange and pink feathered ballgown and bright fuchsia heels.

"Ever wondered how I dress on Monday morning? Yeah... just a casual boring outfit," Katya quipped, adding the hashtags "#happymonday" and "#newweek." Katya continued to poke fun at herself as she compared her get-up to a "chicken laying eggs".

Katya looked gorgeous in her Strictly costume

Her estranged husband Neil, meanwhile, is also keeping positive, starting off his Monday with a broody photo of himself at Westfield Shopping Mall. The ballroom dancer wrote: "Love a Monday and I'm just chilling with my elephant looking cool before rehearsals, what are your goals for this week?"

Neil, 37, and Katya, 30, announced their split over the weekend, just a couple of weeks after celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Their joint message read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.

Neil and Katya announced their split over the weekend

"This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together. Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." The post concluded: "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

On Sunday, Katya also liked a post shared by her friend and fellow Strictly co-star, Janette Manrara, which read: "Be with someone who makes you happy." The word "with" had been crossed out. Janette, who is happily married to Aljaz Skorjanec, wrote: "#Guidelines: Learn to love yourself first. If you give & give, when the people who deserve the best of you come around, you will have nothing left to give. If you give love to yourself first, you will see that the people who truly love & care for you will then only fill you with more of it..."

