Jennifer Lopez gives rare glimpse into family life as she visits daughter Emme's school The star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has just returned back home following her hugely successful It's My Party world tour, and there's certainly no slowing down for her family. On Monday, the Hustle star gave a rare glimpse into her home life as she went to visit her daughter Emme's new middle school. A-Rod shared a series of photos from the afternoon, including a photograph of Jennifer's sticker from the afternoon, which included her name, as well as Emme's name and her year group. And despite the fact that Emme has a twin, Max, the 11-year-olds are going to be going to different schools this year. Alex explained that he and Jennifer will be very busy as they have four different schools to drop their children off at. The former baseball star is a dad to 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella, who along with the twins, travelled a lot of Jennifer's tour.

Jennifer Lopez went to visit Emme's school on Monday

In June, Emme, Max, and Ella graduated, and Jennifer, Alex and the twins' dad Marc Anthony were all in attendance on their special day. Ahead of the ceremony, JLo shared a sweet photo of the trio, and wrote: "Graduation Day. We're so proud of your beautiful souls." In the picture, Emme and Ella were dressed in white dresses, while Max looked smart in a black suit with a blue tie. Just a week before, the family celebrated Natasha's graduation ahead of her move to high school. A-Rod gets on well with Marc, and the pair were both out to support Max at his school concert recital in May.

JLo and A-Rod with their children

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and have previously spoken about the special care they took when introducing their children to each other for the first time. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

