Why Princess Eugenie will be marking more than just her wedding anniversary in October

It seems only yesterday that Princess Eugenie got married to Jack Brooksbank, marking the second royal wedding of the year. But in less than two months the happy couple will be celebrating their first anniversary on 12 October. And it looks as if October is going to be a very important month for the royal, who will also be marking something else close to her heart. On 19 October, anti-slavery charity A21 are organising a global fundraising event, Walk For Freedom, which will see thousands of people from around the world taking part to make a stand against slavery and raise awareness of the current situation.

Princess Eugenie's charity The Anti-Slavery Collective encouraged others to take part in the Walk For Freedom

Eugenie and her best friend Julia De Boinville are the founders of The Anti-Slavery Collective, which they set up in 2017. Last week the charity's official Instagram page promoted Walk For Freedom and encouraged people to take part. It is more than likely that Eugenie and Julia will be taking part in the walk too. The post read: "Join @A21for the largest rally against slavery of its kind. For a global movement unlike any other. For one day that will change history. To unite behind one cause. One mission. One vision: Freedom. No matter who you are or what you do, you can take action right where you are."

Eugenie is very passionate about abolishing modern day slavery

It continued: "Local actions that build and multiply into a global difference. On October 19th, will you show up in your city? To rally your community and fight for what unites us all–the belief that slavery should be abolished everywhere, forever. Host a walk, and be the catalyst for change in the place you call home: a21.org/WalkHost."

The Anti-Slavery Collective was founded after Eugenie and Julia went on a trip to India, where they witnessed first-hand the extent to which slavery still exists. On the official website, they explain their story: "We met on the bus going on a school trip and we knew that this was just the beginning of a life-long adventure and friendship! After following each other around the world, then to Newcastle University, and into our careers; in 2012 we went on a trip to Kolkata, India." The best friends "were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists," which has led them to campaign for the end of human trafficking.

