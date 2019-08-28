Strictly star Gorka Marquez reveals sweet future surfing plans for baby Mia Like father, like daughter?

She may be less than two months old, but Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Gorka Marquez has big plans for his daughter Mia Louise, as he shared on Instagram stories on Wednesday. The star uploaded a video that his dad had sent him which showed a group of people surfing and splashing in a beautiful clear sea in front of rugged rocks. Gorka revealed that it showed where he picked up his own surfing skills. He captioned the short clip: "My dad sent me this video today. This is where I learned to surf. I can't wait to take Mia and teach her to do it."

Gorka is a popular Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer.

He then tagged his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, writing: "That will be Mia..." He finished with the heart eyes emoji and an emoji of a girl on a surfboard. Gemma posted a reaction to her own account an hour later, reposting the video to her stories and adding the caption: "You teach her to surf, I'll teach her to sunbathe." Earlier in the week, she shared a video of Mia sleeping through an advert for Strictly despite Gemma's cries of "There's your daddy," to tease Gorka that their daughter wasn't interested in the same pursuits as her dad just yet.

Originally from Spain, Gorka, 28, was raised in Bilbao, and has been part of Strictly since 2016. Earlier this month, he announced that he wouldn't be competing in the series as he hasn't been assigned a celebrity partner. However, the fan favourite will still dance in the group numbers and will be on call in case another dancer is injured. He shared that the change wasn't his idea but admitted he won’t mind having a bit more time to spend with his family.

Gorka hopes to pass on his love of surfing to his daughter

He and Gemma got together after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and she announced on Instagram in February that they were expecting a baby. Mia was born on 4 July and Gemma has been open about the fact that she had to have an emergency caesarean section and lost a lot of blood during the birth. She's also shared the frank details of her recovery and the ups and downs of early motherhood on social media in her funny, down-to-earth style.

