Dianne Buswell's ex Anthony Quinlan meets Gemma Atkinson's baby Mia - see picture Gethin Jones also made an appearance!

Gemma Atkinson received two special guests on Thursday! The new mum finally got the chance to introduce her one-month-old daughter, Mia, to her Hits Radio colleague Gethin Jones and former Emmerdale co-star Anthony Quinlan, who was in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell last year. Taking to her Instagram page to share a cute snap of her two friends with little Mia, the former soap star gushed: "#couplegoals. Two men and a baby! Quinny and Gethin genuinely look more proud of Mia than me and Gorks did on our first picture with her @gethincjones @anthonyquinny."

Anthony replied: "Absolutely in love with her too cute x lovely to see u x." [sic] Meanwhile, proud dad Gorka Marquez added: "Look at you both @anthonyquinny @gethincjones." Anthony later shared the same snap on his account, and wrote: "Two men and a very cute little lady. Had the pleasure of meeting this little beaut today and my heart's been melted! So pleased for you both @glouiseatkinson and @gorka_marquezshe’s unbelievable!" He added: "She also has myself and @gethincjones as uncles that will be happy to vet any future smelly boys that come in to her life, much love to you all x."

Former Blue Peter presenter Gethin also heaped praise on Gemma. "News just in. @anthonyquinny and I have started a babysitting business," he joked. "We don't charge for Mia, because she is soooo beautiful, but with parents like @glouiseatkinson and @gorka_marquez, that was never in doubt." He continued: "Gem looks incredible, despite everything she went through. Gorgeous cuddles with Mia (when Quinny eventually let me have a hold!) #DannyDevito."

Anthony is one of Gemma's close friends, she even introduced his ex-girlfriend Dianne to him. The former couple confirmed their split to HELLO! in October. The flamed-haired beauty, who is now in a relationship with her 2018 celebrity dancer partner Joe Sugg, was spending most of her time in London for Strictly commitments, while Anthony is based in Leeds to film Emmerdale. At the time, a representative said: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends."

