Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez posts romantic tribute to partner Gemma Atkinson – see it here What a lovely couple!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez posted a sweet message of love to Instagram on Saturday in honour of his partner Gemma Atkinson. The professional dancer originally hails from Bilbao in Spain. He is currently working in London, preparing for the new season of Strictly, which starts in a few weeks.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017

Meanwhile, Gemma remains at their home in greater Manchester, where she is taking care of the couple's newborn baby, Mia Louise. The distance between Gorka and the rest of his family is clearly challenging at times, as his post showed. He uploaded a photo of him and Gemma curled up on the sofa, heads close together and his arms around her. They both looked up at the camera and beamed wide smiles.

He captioned the picture: "Can’t wait for one of your hugs and a siss @glouiseatkinson," adding a red love heart emoji. Gorka's fans loved his emotional message, commenting: "You guys are amazing!! There for each other through thick and thin!! I applaud you," "So gorgeous. Mia is an incredibly fortunate little princess," "Such a sweet couple x," and: "You two and your little Mia are a gorgeous family. Wishing you lots of happiness and peace."

READ: Gemma Atkinson shares sweet new video showing Gorka Marquez speaking Spanish to baby Mia

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. They weren't paired together on the show, but soon after the filming ended, they started dating and have been together ever since. Actress Gemma, who starred in Hollyoaks and Emmerdale, announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year and also shared the details of her emergency caesarean on the platform following Mia's birth on 4 July.

Gemma gave birth to baby Mia in July

MORE: Strictly star Neil Jones announces exciting baby news in family

It hasn't yet been revealed which celebrity Gorka or any of the other professionals will dance with this year, but contestants for the coming season of Strictly include RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Viscountess Weymouth, Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley, and actor and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.