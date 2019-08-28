Gemma Atkinson faces a dilemma over baby Mia's first set of injections Poor Gemma!

Gemma Atkinson has shared the news that little Mia is due her first round of injections next week, and the new mum clearly isn't sure how she feels about it. Of course Mia needs the jabs so she can stay healthy and strong, but Gemma doesn't want to see her poor little girl in any pain, and partner Gorka will be away in London as he's filming Strictly. So what's Gemma going to do? Get her mum to come along to the doctor's with her, of course!

Gemma took to Instagram Stories to discuss the dilemma, telling her followers: "I've had a note from the doctors to say that Mia is due her injections next week, but it's on the weekday so Gorka's going to be in London. So I've had to ask my mum to come with me, because I can't sit there while someone inflicts pain on her."

The star continued: "You’ve got to be cruel to be kind, though, and I've got to sort myself out and stop being such a wet about it, do you know what I mean? It's injections. She's going to have them all through her life. She's got to have them, but it's going to really hurt her. And apparently it can make people quite sick afterward. I don’t know if that’s true or not. Not sick as in 'Oh my god, they're really poorly', but just a bit unsettled and off."

The 34-year-old then hilariously wrapped up her Instagram session by saying: "Mind you, she was up every three hours last night, so she's been unsettled anyway. Hence why I don't really know what I'm on about. I've come to Asda and I don’t have a Scooby-Doo what I need. I might just go home and pick up my list."

Poor Gemma, maybe have a nap while you're at it!

