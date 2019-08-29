Simon Cowell and son Eric wear matching outfits during rare appearance The X Factor star took his son out shopping in LA

Simon Cowell and his mini-me son Eric are the cutest! The X Factor judge was pictured shopping out in LA with his little boy and girlfriend Lauren Silverman - and they were even wearing matching outfits! Simon and Eric co-ordinated in T-shirts and shorts as they strolled around the area and stopped off at a toy shop to stock up on jigsaw puzzles, in pictures published in the Daily Mail. The family split their time between the States and the UK, and are currently staying at their LA home as Simon's been filming America's Got Talent. They had been spending the beginning of the summer in the UK so that Simon could be around to work on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, which is set to air at the beginning of September.

Simon Cowell and his son Eric are the cutest!

While in America, Simon enjoys meeting up with Terri Seymour and her daughter Coco, who is the same age as Eric. Last week, Terri - who works for Extra TV - interviewed Simon on the red carpet at the America's Got Talent semi-finals, where the topic soon went to his much talked about weight loss. Terri told Simon: "Everybody has been commenting about the new, leaner you, what do you think about all the comments, how are you feeling?" The star replied: "Not enough [comments], I need more." He then added: "I feel a lot better for it, that's the most important thing."

MORE: Elton John gives David Beckham a makeover

Simon and Lauren Silverman with Eric on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The music mogul has lost a total of 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The doting dad wants to ensure that he is on top form for the sake of his young son, Eric, five, and opened up about the wake-up call he needed during an appearance on Lorraine. Talking to host Lorraine Kelly, he said: "In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

READ: Brad Pitt unveils his new tattoo in Venice

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist. He who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, Simon has been pictured drinking low calorie lager during evenings out. The TV star also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.