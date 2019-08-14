Stacey Dooley's special link to new Strictly star revealed Will Stacey be rooting for this contestant?

Stacey Dooley may already have a favourite contestant in this year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up – Michelle Visage. The ninth celebrity announced to take part in this year's series already shares a special link with the former Strictly winner – they're both connected to RuPaul's Drag Race. Michelle is a judge on the American reality TV show and will also appear on the UK version, which Stacey will star in as a guest judge for one episode. Both women will help drag queen legend RuPaul search for Britain's next drag superstar when the series launches this autumn.

Michelle will appear in this year's Strictly

Stacey was announced as a guest judge alongside Lorraine Kelly in July, with the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Twitter page tweeting: "Oh you thought we were done spilling the tea? Well, we're not," the message read. "@StaceyDooley and @reallorraine will be making guest appearances on the iconic SNATCH GAME. @BBCThree 's #DragRaceUK will be on iPlayer this autumn." Stacey, who won last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, said in a statement: "I had the most incredible time. They were magic all of them. So impressive. It was brilliant." Lorraine added: "It was hilarious! I had such good fun. I am in awe of every single one of the queens."

Oh you thought we were done spilling the tea? Well, we’re not! @StaceyDooley and @reallorraine will be making guest appearances on the iconic SNATCH GAME. @BBCThree's #DragRaceUK will be on iPlayer this autumn. pic.twitter.com/h2sSaxyorP — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) July 31, 2019

Stacey will appear alongside Michelle on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Michelle even confirmed her appearance on this year's Strictly during a video link from LA on Lorraine earlier this month. "I'm Italian, so I would love Giovanni [Pernice]," she shared, adding: "I am very excited, I am over the moon. I can't wait to be dramatic and as amazing as I can be. I am 50 and I want to be representing women of the age."

The American star was also on the fifteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother finishing in fifth place. Most recently, she has appeared as a judge on the first two seasons of Ireland's Got Talent. This year, Michelle made her West End debut as Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

