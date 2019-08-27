Which celebrity contestant was missing from Strictly Come Dancing launch show? Did you spot it?

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off in spectacular sequinned fashion on Monday as celebrities, judges and co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman joined together for the very first time to film scenes for next month's launch show – but there was one Strictly star notably missing from the glittery red carpet, Michelle Visage. The RuPaul's Drag Race judge was nowhere to be seen and missed out on all the glitz and glamour of the night, but according to reports, she had a very good reason for not joining in on the fun. The 50-year-old TV star is still in America due to other filming commitments and couldn’t get back to the UK on time, reports The Sun.

Despite being one celeb down, the launch show was a roaring success with the remaining 14 celebrities, judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and new judge Moti Mabuse all strutting their stuff in front of an excited crowd. The evening even concluded with an amazing performance from the one and only Kylie Minogue!

Michelle was busy with another filming commitment

During the special event, the group also revealed to HELLO! who they would love to be paired with. Emma Barton revealed that she would love to be paired up with Johannes Radebe, explaining: "I would really love Johannes. I've met him a few times in the rehearsal room and he's such great fun, he's a great dancer, and he's tall!" Katya Jones added: "Yeah I've got my eye on a couple of them, and I can't wait to find out who it is! Let's go!" Jamie Laing had a different idea in mind, joking: "I want to be partnered with Chris Ramsey. Or with Anton!"

Tess and Claudia looked amazing!

Johannes, who has yet to be partnered with a celebrity, joked: "Someone please pair me up with a celebrity!" The stars also opened up about their first day in the rehearsal room, with Emma admitting that she received blisters. She explained: "Day one I thought it was going to be quite chilled with coffee and biscuits but we were straight in there! Blisters first day. It was not a 'softly softly' first day!" Head judge Shirley has already complimented the 2019 group, saying: "We've already looked at the talent, and we're so pleasantly surprised."

