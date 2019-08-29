Madonna shares a rare picture of her twin daughters on their seventh birthday Birthday party goals!

Madonna has certainly had a busy summer. Back in June, the superstar released her fourteenth studio album and the 61-year-old Like a Virgin singer has been travelling all over the globe promoting her latest release. But of course, that didn't stop her from throwing her little twins Stella and Estere a birthday bash to remember. The adorable pair turned seven on Monday, and Madonna posted a series of snaps to her Instagram of her girls on their big day – and they're dressed up as mermaids!

The mother-of-seven shared one snap of her twins sprawled out on a patch of grass and another of them sitting on the edge of their mum's lavish pool – and in both they're kitted out in rainbow mermaid outfits. She captioned the photo: "The After Party," and her millions of fans were delighted that the queen of pop had shared such a sweet photograph of her daughters with them. One wrote: "These are the cutest pictures ever," and another added: "I really appreciated that you share your kids with us. Thank you." We second that!

Stella and Estere dressed as mermaids

Earlier in the day Madonna shared more behind-the-scenes photos of Stella and Estere celebrating, and this time one of them can be seen wearing an adorable ladybird outfit whilst the other dons a black leotard and superhero mask.

It's been a hectic couple of weeks for Madonna, who was forced to announce on Tuesday that she'd be canceling tour dates and pushing back the start of her Madame X tour due to production issues. Needless to say, the news left her fans feeling upset, as many had already booked tickets and hotels across the country.

Time for an outfit change!

In a statement addressing the cancellations, Madonna said: "Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect! Thank you so much for your understanding."

