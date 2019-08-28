Brad Pitt unveils his new tattoo at Venice Film Festival He looks better than ever!

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt unveiled a small but significant addition to his appearance on Wednesday. The actor, 55, arrived at the 76th Venice Film Festival with a new tattoo on his right bicep, just above his elbow. The small illustration, done all in black, appeared to depict a man and his shadow. It obviously has a personal meaning for the star, who used to be married to Angelina Jolie and still has an inked tribute to his ex-wife next to the new tattoo.

Brad's new tattoo could be clearly spotted when he waved to fans

If it signals some kind of inner struggle, none was evident as he waved to fans and the gathered press after arriving by boat. Brad smiled and seemed relaxed, looking cool in a khaki shirt and black trousers with sunglasses and a dark flat cap. He has been garnering rave reviews for his role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, in which Brad plays stuntman Cliff Booth. The movie is set in the sixties just before the string of murders committed by Charles Manson's cult The Family. In real life, the victims included actress Sharon Tate, who is played in the film by Margot Robbie.

The actor arrived at the Italian festival looking cool and casual

Brad is originally from Oklahoma but has had a long and successful Hollywood career after starting out as a model and briefly appearing in the original iterations of Dallas and 21 Jump Street. While his first movie roles cast him as a heartthrob, in films like A River Runs Through It and Meet Joe Black, he proved his talent in more serious fare such as 12 Monkeys and Fight Club.

He went on to become involved in producing, working on the Oscar-winning films The Departed, in which Leo also starred, and 12 Years a Slave. He and Angelina married in 2014 after almost a decade together but split up in 2016 and their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

