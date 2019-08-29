Darren Day and wife Stephanie Dooley separate after 11 years of marriage – details The couple have issued a statement

Darren Day and his wife Stephanie Dooley have separated after 11 years of marriage, HELLO! can confirm. The actor and his actress wife parted ways in October 2018, but kept their separation out of the public eye until now. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple told us: "Stephanie and Darren separated back in October 2018. It is a personal matter that they have chosen to deal with privately. There was nobody else involved on either side."

Darren and Stephanie married in 2007 at Comlongon Castle in Dumfries, Scotland – and chose the same venue to renew their wedding vows in June 2017. HELLO! magazine covered the special ceremony, in which Darren gushed over how his love for his "best friend and soulmate" had grown ever stronger.

Darren and Stephanie share two children

He said at the time: "When I looked at Steph today I thought I love you so much, the strength we share is even greater now. My love for her on our wedding day was so strong but what I felt for her at the blessing is a hundred times stronger. We knew this would be a special day but it even surpassed our wedding day a little bit."

Stephanie added: "Our wedding was the most beautiful day but during the blessing, it was like everything was intensified. To stand with Darren ten years on, I’m not just proud of him as my husband, but of his sobriety and his strength. I knew he was going to be a good husband, but looking at what sort of man and father he has become, I feel more in love and more committed to him than ever."

The couple share two children, Madison and Dalton. Darren is also a father to son Corey with his ex-girlfriend Suzanne Shaw.

