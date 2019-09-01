Victoria Beckham shares rare photo of Harper and her brothers on special family occasion The family have been jetting around Europe over the summer holidays

Victoria Beckham is one very proud mum! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gorgeous photo of all four of her children as the family celebrated Romeo's 17th birthday. The fashion designer chose a photo of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper standing in front of a gorgeous sea backdrop while in the South of France, and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday Romeo x. I can't believe you are 17 today!! We are so proud of you and love you so so much xxx." She also posted a sweet photo on Instagram Stories of Romeo with his little sister, and wrote: "Happy birthday Ro Ro love Harper."

David Beckham also marked his son's big day on his own social media page. The retired footballer dug out a childhood photo of Romeo wearing a traditional Chulapo outfit which is typically worn by people from Madrid. The picture had been taken while the family were living out in the Spanish capital while David was playing for Real Madrid. On Instagram, he wrote next to the image: "Happy birthday my big boy ... 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone. I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet .. Happy birthday RoRo we love you. BTW nice outfit!" Romeo appreciated his dad's choice of photo, and commented: "Love you dad I actually think it's quite a snazzy outfit."

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their four children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

