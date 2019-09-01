Victoria Beckham shares Harper's sweet nickname for brother Romeo – see it here We love it!

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared the cutest message from her daughter Harper to her son Romeo via Instagram on Sunday. Her youngest child clearly wanted to celebrate her brother's birthday as he turned 17 on Sunday. So, as the eight-year-old doesn't have an Instagram, Victoria posted the sweet note to her own stories for Romeo to see. It showed a photograph of Harper with her arms wrapped around her brother's neck, both of the siblings grinning at the camera. The message "Love you Romeo" appeared in large bold font at the top, with "Happy Birthday roro love Harper X" underneath.

The family went to London fashion week together in February

Victoria's husband David also made a mention of Romeo’s adorable nickname on his own social media channel. The former footballer wrote: "Happy birthday my big boy ... 17 today I can’t believe how fast it’s gone. I’m so proud of you, growing from this beautiful boy into a handsome young man and still you are not as tall as dad just yet .. Happy birthday RoRo we love you."

While this is the first time the Beckhams have revealed their affectionate family nickname for Romeo, it isn't the first time they've expressed their love for each other on social media. They often post kind messages alongside favourite photos, on Instagram in particular. When Harper turned eight in July, Romeo shared a gorgeous snap with his sister and wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever."

Harper sent a loving message for Romeo's birthday

Cruz, 14, posted a photo of his sister playing guitar, which he captioned: "HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl. Have an amazing day Harper," while Brooklyn wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister ever xx I love you harper so much. Have the best day ever."

