Victoria Beckham reveals new chain print dress - but Meghan Markle's already worn it

On Thursday evening, Victoria Beckham shared a mirror selfie of her wearing one of her new, upcoming Autumn/Winter designs - and it turns out the Duchess of Sussex has already worn it. Victoria, 45, wowed her Instagram fans with her white, chain print dress - the very same number Prince Harry's wife wore back in March when she was still pregnant with baby Archie Harrison. Looking a vision in white, the royal rocked a chain-print skirt dress by Victoria's much-loved fashion label at the Commonwealth Service. Priced at £1,390, the busy-style print ensured the Duchess stood out from the crowd, particularly as she teamed with with a white coat and funky hat.

Now you can finally buy the royally-approved frock but it's already flying off the shelves, and a few sizes are sold out online already. Speaking about the new season drop, the mother-of-four explained: "Back to work and excited to launch my #VBAW19 collection today with the chain print, one of the key prints of the season. #VBAW19 is my celebration of femininity and part of what I define as the modern feminine alphabet. Can’t wait to see how you wear it."

Although the brunette beauty has often worn VB's threads, she didn't always used to. Back when Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits, she spoke of her personal style in an interview with Glamour.

She said: "Now what I'm starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn't mean they're going to look amazing on me."

"For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don't have the long torso to support that silhouette." We are glad she's had a change of heart - the royal looks incredible decked out in a bit of VB...

