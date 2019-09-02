Kim Kardashian sparks parenting debate after sharing new photo of daughter North This is what happened…

Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four young children and has previously revealed how she lets her oldest daughter North, six, experiment with her style. It's clear that North has a creative flair and is often pictured wearing outfits she has picked out herself, but after the little girl was photographed with oversized hoop earrings over the weekend, Kim faced criticism from some of her fans. The reality TV star had posted a sweet picture of herself with North on holiday, and wrote in the caption: "Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!" While the majority of Kim's followers adored the photo, some questioned why North was wearing such large earrings. "Cute but giant hoops for a little girl? She's not even 11 yet," one wrote, while another added: "Why is she wearing hoop earrings? She doesn't look like a little girl."

Kim Kardashian's daughter North attracted attention after being pictured wearing large hoop earrings

However, Kim's fans were also quick to defend North's choice of jewellery, with many suggesting that they were probably Kim's earrings that North was wearing for the photo. Another follower posted: "All these people commenting on a pair of earrings. Since you were searching for some detail to jump on in this pic, how about the way North is looking at Kim. That is unconditional trust, love, and admiration right there!" This isn't the first time that Kim has been under fire from fellow parents. In July, North was pictured wearing a nose ring, forcing the reality TV star to assure everyone that it was fake.

North West has an incredible sense of style

Kim recently went away to the Bahamas with her children, along with her sister Khloe Kardashian and niece True. The mother-of-four also went to Japan at the beginning of the summer with her family, and shared a sweet collage of North's outfits that she had self-styled for their trip. Taking to Instagram, Kim wrote alongside the images: "My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive."

