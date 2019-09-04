Cheryl shares bold new look with fans – see pic We love it!

Singer Cheryl has never been known to shy away from a bold look, as her collection of tattoos proves. But she has been wary of shaking things up when it comes to her signature long hair – and who could blame her? Every woman who's been within a scissor's length of a hairdresser knows that there are few greater beauty regrets than getting a fringe cut on a whim and then having to wait months (and months, and months…) for it to grow out.

Cheryl is known for her beautiful long hair

The ex-Girls Aloud star hit on the perfect solution with the help of her hairstylist Alex Price, as she shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She filmed a video showing herself with a new long fringe but revealed it was a clip-in made for her by Alex, and it's one that blends seamlessly with the rest of her hair.

"I've been saying for ages that I wanted my fringe back," she said to the camera, as she ruffled the new addition to her appearance. "And everyone's like, 'ah you'll hate it, you won't be able to keep up with the maintenance, it's annoying when you want to grow it out' and I get all of that, so Alex said she would make us one." She then posted a black and white photo of herself pouting, with a gif of a heart waving. It looks like she might be keeping her new look around for a while, but at least if she changes her mind, transitioning back to a fringe-free life will be a breeze.

The singer has a fuss-free new look

The singer, 36, rose to fame with her former group when they won singing competition Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002. She started a solo career in 2009, quickly racking up five number-one singles as well as acting as a judge for three series of The X Factor. She was in a relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne between 2016 and 2018, and they share a son, Bear, born in 2017.

