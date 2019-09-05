Rylan Clark-Neal to host Ready Steady Cook reboot – and we're very excited Rylan is all about the reboots!

Ready Steady Cook is heading back to our TV screens and it's bringing with it a brand new host – Rylan Clark-Neal! The TV favourite will head up the BBC One revival, which was originally hosted by Fern Britton from 1994 until 2000, and by Ainsley Harriott until it ended in 2010. The new version is planned for 2020 and show bosses say that it will "reflect contemporary food themes" like cooking on a budget, healthy eating and managing food waste.

Speaking of his new gig, Rylan said: "To be asked to host such an amazing show for the BBC is such a privilege. After making the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, I know how tough cooking under pressure can be. I'm sure that the mix of new challenges, fantastic chefs and enthusiastic cooks will be a recipe for success, maybe with the odd disaster!" Chefs who will appear on the show include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

Ready Steady Cook will air on BBC One in 2020

In every episode, the chefs will face two different taste tests, with two contestants bringing a bag of ingredients bought with a budget of £10. The chefs then have just 20 minutes to create a delicious dish that will wow the studio audience, and a second challenge in which the chefs will have just 10 minutes to create a dish based on ingredient cards shared by the audience.

Rylan will next be seen on Supermarket Sweep

Rylan is living for reboots at the moment as he'll also soon be seen on ITV's new version of Supermarket Sweep, which originally ran from 1993 to 2001, before being revived in 2007, all with the late Dale Winton as host. Speaking of his new appointment in July, the 30-year-old said: “It's a dream come true to step inside this very special supermarket and host one of the most iconic series in television history. I am beside myself with excitement and will be going wilder in the aisles than ever before. Fill up your trolley, grab your bag for life and let's go shopping!”

