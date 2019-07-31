Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy celebrates big achievement Blue Ivy is winning at life!

As the oldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter was destined for greatness, and the little girl has already accomplished many things at the tender age of seven. And this week, Blue had a lot to celebrate as she scored her very first hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The youngster collaborated with her mum on the track Brown Skin Girl, which is on Beyoncé's new album, Spirit. The single has now been placed at 77 on the Hot 100, with Blue being credited as one of the track's songwriters. She also appears at the beginning and end of the song, and in the music video.

Blue Ivy has made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 chart

Blue is a star in the making, and often makes red carpet appearances with her parents, most recently at the world premiere of The Lion King – in which Beyoncé stars as the voice of Nala. The Lemonade singer spoke about how being part of the Disney classic remake was particularly special for her now that she is a mum. In a rare televised interview on Good Morning America, she said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Beyonce's daughter is often on the red carpet with her famous parents

While Blue has joined her famous parents at numerous red carpet events and awards shows, their twins are yet to make a public debut - although they have been seen a number of times in photos on social media. Beyoncé reflected on becoming a mother to three children in September in a poignant social media post, revealing that her life is complete. She said: "At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life."

