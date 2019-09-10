Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn breaks silence on her feud with Love Island's Maura Higgins

It was reported that Corrie's Katie McGlynn and Love Island's Maura Higgins had a row at Monday night's TV Choice Awards, after a picture of the two surfaced in which 26-year-old Katie appeared to be wagging her finger in 28-year-old Maura's face. On Tuesday, however, Katie rubbished the claims, declaring that Maura is a "lovely girl".

The actress tweeted: "Must be a slow news day. It was a pleasure meeting @MauraHiggins last night, she's a lovely girl! We had a great night. Must remember to be less animated when talking to new friends haha." Maura and Katie were also accompanied by Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor as they chatted outside the Hilton Park Lane hotel in London.

Maura looked phenomenal at the event, decked out in a long gold gown designed by Eamonn McGill. The designer later took to Instagram to praise the reality star, writing: “So happy I got to dress her for her first official red carpet.” Katie opted for a teal Nadine Merabi dress for the TV Choice Awards, which was equally gorgeous.

Maura and Katie actually left the event hand in hand

Maura and Curtis have been plagued by breakup rumours since leaving the Love Island villa, but they put on a united front at the awards show. The pair documented their evening on Instagram, with their stories full of sweet and affectionate moments – Curtis even helped the Irish beauty with her hair! The model shared a video of herself and her professional dancer boyfriend in the back of a cab at the end of the night, and Curtis can be seen removing bobby pins from her updo. Maura said: "Curtis actually taking out my hairstyle to save me time when I get home. How cute is he?" Sounds like they're going from strength to strength!

Love was definitely in the air on Monday night!

When asked about her friend and Love Island winner Amber Gill, who split from boyfriend Greg O'Shea earlier in September, Maura said: "You know what, Amber is such a strong girl. I don't think Amber needs much advice, she's very strong. She is a strong, independent woman and she will be absolutely fine."

Wise words, Maura.

