Linda Robson makes rare appearance during break from Loose Women And all for a very important cause…

Linda Robson has been very much missed this year as the TV presenter continues to take time out from work on Loose Women – even missing the much-anticipated 20 year anniversary show on Friday. However, while the star is keeping a low profile, she has been doing a lot of good work for important causes. On Monday, the mother-of-three shared a photograph of herself on Instagram at the charity Children with Cancer UK, to help raise awareness of the organisation. In the photo Linda stood next to the end of treatment bell at the centre, and wrote in the caption: "It’s childhood cancer awareness month and I am very proud to be a trustee with @CWC_uk_events who have raised over 250 million pounds in the fight against cancer. We won’t give up until every child gets to ring the end of treatment bell xxx."

Linda Robson stepped out to help promote charity Children with Cancer UK

The star's followers were quick to respond to her post, with many praising her for helping to promote the charity. Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean commented: "Well done lovely Linda," while TV presenter Richard Arnold simply replied with love heart emojis. One of Linda's fans added: "It's so good what you are doing Linda." Other people made sure Linda knew just how much she was missed. "Lovely to see you Linda. Hope you are well. Missed you on Loose Women's birthday. Well done," one wrote, while another added: "Lovely to see you Linda, please come back to Loose Women everyone misses you."

MORE: Kate Middleton meets Mary Berry

Linda has been spending quality time with her family during her Loose Women break

Linda has not publically commented on why she is no longer on Loose Women, and neither has the television show. However, it has been reported that she was wanting to spend more time with her family. The former Birds of a Feather star is a doting grandmother to Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship.

READ: Joanna Lumley reveals incredible secret about the Queen

The actress often spoke about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandmother, often taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is teaching them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on the ITV daytime show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.