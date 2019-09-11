Jennifer Aniston has revealed why her life has never been more fulfilling The Friends actress is very content right now

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her milestone birthday earlier in the year as she turned 50, and the Friends star couldn't be happier with how her life is right now. The actress opened up to New York Times about how she has embraced her age and how she feels like she is now entering a "creatively fulfilling period" of her life. She said: "It's so weird. There's so much doom around that number." She added: "I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life. I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom."

It's certainly an exciting time for Jennifer, who is returning to the TV this November for Apple TV's new show, The Morning Show. The actress is starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and along with Reese, is one of the show's executive producers. "It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft. I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here," Jennifer reflected.

Jennifer turned 50 in February and celebrated her birthday by going away with her close friends to Mexico. The star told InStyle shortly after her big day: "I don't feel any different. Things aren't shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

The Morning Show is significant for Jennifer. She last appeared on the TV in Ben Stiller's Burning Love in 2012, following her role as Rachel Green in Friends, which she starred in from 1994 until 2004. At an Apple event earlier in the year to promote the new show, Jennifer described The Morning Show. She said: "Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalised people in front and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace. We engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they're behind closed doors."

