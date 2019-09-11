Kourtney Kardashian sends fans into meltdown with cute photo of Penelope's pet dog Honey Too, cute

Kourtney Kardashian has delighted her fans after sharing a new photo of daughter Penelope's pet dog Honey - who is a very much member of the family. The TV star took to Instagram to share a photo of Honey and Reign being carried in a stroller by Penelope and their cousin North West during an outing at the farmer's market. Honey rarely makes appearance on social media, but looked adorable dressed in a pink dog jumper. Many of Kourtney's followers were delighted to see her make an appearance on social media, with one writing: "Love that she has the dog with them," while another wrote: "Omg! The dog has got so big." A third added: "Aww look it's Honey!"

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope's dog Honey made a rare appearance on Instagram

Penelope was given Honey in 2017, while North was given Honey's sister, who she named Sushi. The dogs appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and while Honey was well behaved, Sushi didn't stop barking - much to Kim Kardashian's annoyance. As a result, Kim even tried to switch the dogs and took Honey home instead, but Kourtney soon found out and switched them back. "It's Penelope's, it's not yours," she said. Kim then turned to professionals to help with Sushi's barking, and called upon The Dog Whisperer Cesar Milan, who told her that Sushi's behaviour was down to a lack of structure. Kim revealed that she was excited that Sushi's issues were fixable and that they were going to work on them.

Penelope's dog is sisters with her cousin North's dog Sushi

Kourtney is also mum to nine-year-old son Mason, who she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick. Despite their separation, Scott and Kourtney ensure that their children always come first and are on good terms so that they can co-parent them with ease. Kourtney even joined Scott and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie on holiday earlier in the year.

The 40-year-old spoke about joining them during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the beginning of the month, telling mum Kris Jenner that it wasn't awkward, and that she wanted to be able to experience the holiday with her children. "He was going to take them anyway. So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay at home? I get FOMO, so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids," she said.

