Victoria Beckham has finally announced more details of her new beauty brand We can't wait for this!

Victoria Beckham has been building up to making a big announcement for weeks now and on Tuesday the former Spice Girl was delighted to share some exciting news with her fans on social media. Teasing the big reveal, Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of her eye, and wrote: "Finally! Announcement today @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty x." The star then shared a video of herself dressed in a personalised lab coat in her Dover Street store. In the footage, she said: "So I feel like I have been talking about this forever, but it's finally happening, it's here, I am so excited. Head over to @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, I have lots of exciting news to share with you."

Victoria Beckham has now launched her new Instagram account for beauty brand VBB

In just two hours, Victoria's new Instagram page ranked up over 10,000 followers. The star has shared two posts on her new social media space too. The first was a teaser video counting down the days until the official launch of her beauty collection, which is on 14 September. The second post was a picture of the brand's logo, and Victoria encouraged fan interaction by asking them what they thought of it. It went down well with the majority of her new followers, with one writing: "Super chic," while another wrote: "Plain and simple just how beauty should be." Makeup artist Nicola Champman also commented, writing: "Love. Can't wait to get my hands on it. See you next week."

The fashion designer asked her fans for their opinion on the brand's new logo

Victoria first announced that she would be launching her first beauty brand back in February. The fashion designer revealed the news on Instagram, telling her followers: "I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty! Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!! Subscribe at the link in bio for exclusive news and updates. #VBBeauty x Kisses". She also told her fans that the range was going to be affordable at an accessible luxury price-point, cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones.

This has been something that Victoria has been working on behind-the-scenes for many months. During a Facebook Live back in March last year, the star announced: "I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skincare creams, and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things I need in my life, the things that are missing."

