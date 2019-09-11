Sarah Ferguson steps out to attend poignant event close to her heart Sarah attended a charity event to commemorate victims of 9/11

Sarah Ferguson is known for her incredible humanitarian work and on Wednesday the mother-of-two stepped out to support her charity Street Child at GFI Charity Day 2019. The emotional event is held each year on 11 September and commemorates those who have lost their loved ones on 9/11. Taking to Instagram to share photos from the day, Sarah wrote: "I am delighted to have supported @streetchilduk at GFI Charity Day 2019. Every year on 11th September, GFI Charity Day is hosted to commemorate the friends, colleagues and employees lost on 9/11. 100% of global revenues raised on GFI Charity Day are donated to the participating charities, transforming thousands of lives @bgccharityday #streetchild @howardlutnick."

Sarah Ferguson showed her support for victims of 9/11 at the annual GFI Charity Day

Many of Sarah's followers were quick to praise her for helping to promote the special cause. One wrote: "What a lovely charity, so happy to see you," while another wrote: "So happy to see you always doing good! Much love and support to you and your wonderful family. You're amazing, keep it up." A third added: "You are looking wonderful! God bless you and all the good work that you do."

MORE: Princess Eugenie shocks in sharp black suit for NYFW

The GFI Charity Day raises money for those who lost their loved ones in 9/11

For Sarah, 9/11 is particularly poignant as she was working in the North Tower of the Twin Towers in New York in 2001 when the tragedy happened. She was 20 minutes late for work that day after being held up in traffic, which saved her life as a result. Speaking to HELLO! about how it has helped her make the most out of life, she said: "I take every minute as a blessing, I really do, and I really work hard at it. Because the minute you look too far forward, then you're missing now. The minute you look back,... you can't go back. Hindsight is a wonderful thing."

READ: Zara Tindall reveals why she felt uncomfortable at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Sarah had been given an office on the 101st floor of the North Tower for her charity, Chances for Children, which she had created for a young boy called P.J, who had suffered severe burns in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Sarah created her now-famous doll, Little Red, as the charity's mascot, who was found under the rubble following the September 11 bombings, and has since been displayed in the 9/11 memorial museum in New York. Sarah told HELLO!: "From 101 floors Little Red came down in her dress, a little tiny rag doll, and she was found in the rubble. And CNN filmed it and said 'oh a child's doll," and Larry King said 'no, that's Little Red, and she stands for children's rights all over the world.' From Little Red, I've gone on to build a lot of schools and taught many teachers."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.