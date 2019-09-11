Alex Jones gets her hair done for the first time in months - take a look The One Show presenter is indulging in some pampering

Alex Jones is making the most of "me" time - and we don't blame her! The One Show presenter has revealed she managed to book in some time to get her hair coloured for the first time since December. With both her sons being looked after by her parents, Alex made a trip to Beepers hair salon to get her roots sorted. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snap, the 42-year-old wrote: "Boys are with mam and dad, this feels like heaven! Thanks @beepershair." She added: "Last done in December."

The cute post comes shortly after the mum-of-two told her followers that she has found a new way to unwind after a hectic day – tidying! Giving a rare glimpse inside her baby son Kit's room, Alex shared a photo of his wardrobe on Instagram Stories, which had rows of neatly folded up babygrows lining the shelves. The mother-of-two wrote: "This kind of sorting out gives me a weird amount of pleasure these days."

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit. Ahead of her second child's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying.

"Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

