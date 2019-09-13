Stacey Solomon details the favourite time of the day with baby Rex - and you will be surprised! How cute does baby Rex look?

Stacey Solomon has posted the most adorable snap of her baby son Rex - and our hearts have just melted all over again. The Loose Women presenter, who is enjoying her maternity leave, revealed that she loves to cherish the evenings with her little man even though he had just dribbled into her mouth. "When they are so relaxed they dribble into your mouth," he wrote on Thursday. "I love this time of the day after the last bottle before the night and they get all soppy and lethargic. I could lay like this forever."

Stacey Solomon shared this snap of little Rex

Stacey, 29, and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their baby son in May. Since little Rex's arrival, the couple have been sharing sweet updates on their life at home. On her latest post, fans rushed to praise the celebrity mum with her honest approach to parenting, with one saying: "You inspire me so much, I hope you know that! I have a PEG tube in my belly which I've had all my life but the way you speak about body confidence means I don't have to be ashamed of having a PEG."

Another remarked: "I've been following your journey to let me know there's light at the end of the tunnel, my little strawberry blonde princess was a month old on Monday and I’m still adjusting. Had multiple meltdowns and just felt like such a failure. Unfortunately, I lost my mum in April to cancer so haven’t had her for support so it’s been harder but just reading your posts shows me it does get easier."

The post comes shortly after Stacey took little Rex to Loose Women to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. The doting mum-of-three looked delighted to be reunited with her colleagues as she joined the panel for the special episode. "It's all a bit of a blur - I've chosen quite a busy day to come in," she remarked. Speaking of what it's been like to watch the show from home, she shared: "You've been doing stuff like breastfeeding, you've been tackling subjects that I've been going through as I've been watching - which has been such a massive help."

