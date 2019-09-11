Stacey Solomon jokes that ITV are trying to split her and Joe Swash up - find out why Joe Swash has been sent packing!

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is not happy that her boyfriend Joe Swash is flying to the Maldives for his next assignment. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist joked that ITV show bosses were trying to split the couple up - and it's thanks to his overseas work commitments! "He's only going away again!!! What's going on ITV, Loose Women, are you trying to split us up," she wrote alongside a video of Joe packing.

Joe Swash is leaving Stacey Solomon at home again

"Where are you Andi Peters? I thought you lived on a tropical island especially for competitions," the presenter added. In the funny clip, Stacey asked Joe where he was going, to which he said: "The Maldives. It's for work I swear!" Unimpressed, Stacey then teased: "I am sad you are going but I am more sad about how you pack your suitcase."

The former X Factor contestant and her boyfriend welcomed their baby son in May. Since little Rex's arrival, the couple have been sharing sweet updates on their life at home. However, in June, Joe revealed he was left heartbroken after he missed their baby son Rex's first smile as he was away filming a segment. Hopefully, this time around Joe won't miss another milestone. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile. Gutted," he wrote at the time.

The post comes shortly after Stacey took little Rex to Loose Women to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. The 29-year-old looked delighted to be reunited with her colleagues as she joined the panel for the special episode. "It's all a bit of a blur – I've chosen quite a busy day to come in," she remarked. Speaking of what it's been like to watch the show from home, she shared: "You've been doing stuff like breastfeeding, you've been tackling subjects that I've been going through as I've been watching – which has been such a massive help."

