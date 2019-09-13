Myleene Klass shares intimate breastfeeding photo to mark son Apollo's special milestone The radio presenter's son Apollo was born in August

Myleene Klass has shared a precious picture of her breastfeeding her son Apollo, just moments after giving birth to him. To mark her son's six-week milestone, the radio presenter penned a gushing post along the snap, which saw Myleene feeding her baby, surrounded by her partner Simon Motson and her daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight. "Exactly six weeks today, this photo was taken as we became a blended family of seven with this little one (in Hero’s words) becoming our glue," she wrote in the caption on Thursday.

"We are all completely and utterly obsessed with our little Apollo," she added. "A friend told me that having a baby is like falling in love all over again. He is our miracle baby and we all feel so lucky to have him in our lives. I thank him every day for choosing me as his mama." Amanda Holden was quick to reply, writing: "Love this." Natalie Appleton added: "Ahh Darling I'm so happy for you all!! Just beautiful to see, I can’t wait to meet Apollo!!! Sending loads of love xxx xxxxxx."

Last month, Myleene introduced her baby son, who was born on 1 August, to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The doting mum-of-three opened up about his birth, claiming Apollo's entrance was not as straightforward as her two previous labours. "My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool," she said. "We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm. But I don't remember what happened next. I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end." Once he was born, she added: "Suddenly Apollo was here and you forget everything. My body felt pretty invincible."

Of her blended family, Myleene said: "We've worked really hard at blending our family together. It's not something that's easy – you've got to really work at it – but when it works, it's an incredible feeling. It's amazing to see them all around him. Now that I see what my family looks like, it is pure magic. Apollo is the icing on the cake."

