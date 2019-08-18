Stacey Solomon shares inspiring body empowerment message – and fans love it She has the best way of looking at things!

Stacey Solomon shared a powerful message of self-love with her fans on Saturday. The Loose Women panellist, who gave birth to her third child Rex at the end of May, posted a very personal photo to Instagram, and added an empowering caption that she clearly hopes will inspire others.

Stacey shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009

The picture showed her lying in bed, beaming up at the camera. She wore a white vest that showed the top of her right breast, on which several silver stretch marks could be seen. Baby Rex was also pictured, sweetly sleeping with his hand clutching her chest. The 29-year-old-wrote: "I know for a fact he wouldn’t settle half as quickly on me if he didn’t have some stretch marks to strum like a guitar every night when he settles for his night sleep. He plays those silver strings until he’s snoring! It brings me so much joy. There’s so many positives to what the world wants us to see as negatives."

Her fans couldn't agree more, commenting: "I wish we could all see things the way you do Stacey… the world would literally be the happiest place," "In Mexico they’re called 'love lines', reckon that’s a much more appropriate name," and: "My little girl asked what my stretch marks were last week when I was getting changed. I replied they were my glitter stripes and I'm proud that I got more from having her!"

Stacey gave birth to baby Rex on 23 May

The mum-of-three shares baby Rex with her partner, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 37. The couple have been together since 2015. Stacey has two sons from previous relationships: 11-year-old Zachary and Leighton, seven, while Joe has one other son, Harry, 12.

During her pregnancy with Rex and following his birth, Stacey has been open with her followers about the ups and downs of having children, sharing her anxiety about taking Rex out for the first time as well as showing off her post-baby body on holiday in Spain.

