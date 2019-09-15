Victoria Beckham admits to marriage worries in honest interview This is very relatable!

Victoria Beckham recently celebrated her 20-year wedding anniversary with husband David Beckham, and while the couple have never looked more in love, the fashion designer has admitted that she is worried about what would happen when their children leave home. The 45-year-old told the Telegraph Magazine: "I said to David, 'god what will we have to say to each other when it's just us?' But we talk and laugh the whole time, and not even about the kids or work." The former Spice Girl added: "He's better at winding me up. But hey, what a relief – we'll be OK, even when they're [their children] all left home."

Luckily for Victoria, their children won't be leaving home for a while yet, as their youngest, Harper, is only eight. The tight-knit family are often pictured out together and enjoy nothing more than spending time together when they have time off from their busy schedules. The Beckham children are also incredibly supportive of their parents' careers. On Sunday, Victoria will be showcasing her latest Victoria Beckham SS20 collection at London Fashion Week, and David will be on the FROW with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

There is no doubt that David and Victoria are doting parents to their four children, and despite their fame and fortune, they have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

