Stephen Fry reveals five stone weight loss after lifestyle overhaul following cancer battle

Stephen Fry is feeling very pleased with himself after getting into shape following his cancer battle in 2018. The 61-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast on Thursday looking slimmer than ever and excitedly revealed he has lost a whopping five-and-half stone since April this year. Speaking to hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, Stephen admitted that he is "relieved" to have shed the extra pounds as it has also had a positive impact on his mental health.

"At the moment I'm happy, there is the vertical moment and the horizontal and at the moment I'm very happy, I'm happily married," he said of his new outlook on life, adding: "I've lost a bit of weight so I'm feeling proud of myself. I was overweight, I have lost five and a half stone. I was 21 stone nearly, in April I was that heavy."

And the secret behind his trimmer physique? "I walk a lot and that helps my mood as well I find," he admitted. "It's not a guaranteed help for mental stress and anxiety or anything else but it does help me and it means I can listen to audio books as I walk, and podcasts, and you eat up the miles that way, and talking of eating up, eating sensibly."

Stephen was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the end of 2017. He had his prostate removed in February 2018, and is now cancer free. The former QI presenter posted a video explaining his treatment on his website. He said at the time: "For the last two months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on." Speaking about the diagnosis, Stephen explained that he went to the doctor for a flu jab, ended up having a check-up and was eventually diagnosed with prostate cancer after undergoing an MRI and a biopsy.

