Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field and her children showcase impressive new sporting skills Swing when you're winning!

Loose Women panellist Ayda Field revealed her and her children's sporting skills on Instagram on Saturday. The former X Factor judge posted a short slow-motion video to her grid which showed her giving golf her best shot. Dressed casually in a long-sleeved T-shirt, dark trousers and baseball cap, the 40-year-old lined up her club before hitting a ball and watching it go. She captioned the clip: "@robbiewilliams In the swing of things #golflife #fridaymood @benemersongolf," tagging her husband Robbie Williams and elite golf coach Ben Emerson.

Ayda teed off with her older daughter Teddy

The video didn't capture where the ball landed, but her fans agreed that she seemed to have a knack for the sport, writing: "Looking like a pro already," "Fab, you look like you're having fun," and "Great swing. Love to you, Rob and the family." One of Ayda's followers asked: "Do you find golf relaxing? A lot of people say it's a stress reliever," to which the TV star responded: "Yes x." Another commented on Robbie's passion for the sport, saying: "Your husband was saying on Insta live the other day about how he was trying to get you into it! Couples that golf together stay together…"

Son Charlie also got in on the action

Ayda shares three children with the Take That star, who she married in 2010, and although one-year-old Coco is still a little young to swing a club, the couple might be ready to play in a foursome with their oldest children sooner than they expected. As well as her own golfing endeavours, Ayda shared photos to her Instagram stories showing her and Robbie's six-year-old daughter, Teddy, and four-year-old son, Charlie, practising their putts.

Ayda's followers were impressed with her skills

The first picture showed Teddy lining up a ball with her club, which Ayda captioned "#teddytime." She followed this with a photo of Charlie, who appeared to have just sent a ball flying, to which Ayda added the words: "Not to be outdone by his sister" and a smiley face.

