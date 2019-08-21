Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares heart-stopping ziplining moment – see video Look out below!

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field is continuing to enjoy her summer – even if it is a bit scary at times, as the video she shared to her Instagram grid on Wednesday showed. The Loose Women panellist, who is currently on a break in Costa Rica, shared a hair-raising moment with her followers.

The short clip showed her on top of a steep cliff, wearing a harness and a helmet, about to descend via a zipline. "I'm getting this done, lady boss style," she said confidently to the camera while a woman off-screen said "Yep." A male voice could then be heard asking, "Are you ready?" to which Ayda responded: "Am I ready? I'm ready for this jelly," giving another look to the camera. Then right as she set off, the male voice said, "Oh wait," as if there was a problem with her zipline, and Ayda shrieked as she flew away, before realising he was joking.

When she disappeared from view, it wasn't entirely clear whether she was laughing or crying, but her caption let fans know that she'd seen the funny side. Tagging her singer husband, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Ayda vs. Gym: Ziplining aka When you are ziplining and your guide decides to punk you as you take off #notscared #totallyscared #zipline #transformationtuesday AWxx."

Her followers were quick to comment about the fact that Ayda is both daring and funny. They wrote: "OMG you are very brave," "Poor you, I would have died on the spot," "Oh no… what a total heart failure moment," and: "That was funny. Love ziplining." It's the latest adventure in what's been a busy summer for the Williams clan, much of which Ayda has shared on Instagram.

On Tuesday, she and Robbie's youngest child, daughter Coco, turned one and had what looked like a fabulous celebration. Earlier in the week, she snapped Robbie teaching their older kids Teddy, six, and Charlie, four to play golf. The family also enjoyed a recent trip to the circus and a holiday in Spain, where Ayda showed off her fabulous collection of bikinis, and she and Robbie celebrated their wedding anniversary on 7 August, having married in Beverly Hills in 2010.

