Simon Cowell’s son Eric is all grown up in rare photo - see it here

It's too soon to tell whether Simon Cowell's son Eric will follow his famous dad into showbusiness, but it's not too soon for him to be having fun behind the scenes. Simon's friend and former partner Terri Seymour shared a sweet photo to her Instagram stories on Wednesday showing Eric, who looks all grown up, and her daughter Coco backstage at America's Got Talent ahead of the finale.

Simon and Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric in 2014

The picture showed the pair sitting close together, with Eric in blue headphones and Coco in pink headphones, both raising their eyebrows and appearing to scream in excitement. Terri captioned the fun snap "#agtfinale #ericandcoco." The presenter and former model dated Simon between 2002 and 2008 and not only have they have remained good friends since, but they've encouraged their kids to be friends, too. Terri often posts their antics on her Instagram account, usually tagging them "#ericandcoco."

Terri gave birth in March 2015 and shares Coco with her boyfriend Clark Mallon, who she's been dating since 2011. The couple kept the pregnancy secret until her third trimester, with Simon being one of the few people they told. It was especially happy news as Terri had been told that she might not be able to have children. Simon was also able to offer some parental wisdom, as he had been a dad for a year by then. The X Factor star and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric in February 2014.

Eric and Terri Seymour's daughter Coco are great friends

However, his child-raising skills are far from perfect, as he admitted on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host berated him for not wearing a helmet when he was photographed taking his son for a bike ride. Ellen showed a picture of both Simon and Lauren cycling without helmets, and said: "Eric has a helmet but what is going to do when you both fall off unconscious? Wonder around with a helmet on?" An abashed Simon agreed and told Ellen he would change his ways in future.

