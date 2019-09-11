Simon Cowell reduces BGT contestant to tears Simon Cowell and the rest of the BGT judges were overcome by emotion

Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were left in tears on Britain's Got Talent after a contestant from 2017's show made a triumphant return. Julia Carlile, who is a member of group MerseyGirls, appeared two years ago on the talent show and revealed back then that she may never walk – let alone dance – again due to the fact that she suffered from scoliosis. Simon was so moved by her story that he offered to pay for the talented dancer to receive surgery in the USA, and this year Julia was able to return to the stage and compete again.

Flanked by her fellow teammates, Julia and the rest of the MerseyGirls left all four judges in tears after they lit up the stage with an energetic routine that included backflips. After the performance, Simon told them: "It is one person’s strength, and beyond that is the friendship and support; the fact you stayed together and supported each other and the fact you were able to come back tonight – it’s everything."

MerseyGirls put on an incredible performance

Julia was overcome by emotion on stage and as her eyes filled with tears she said: "I literally thought by now I would be at home, not dancing for the rest of my life. Here I am at Wembley, backflipping with my best friends, it’s crazy. I couldn’t walk two years ago and now I’m here." Truly inspiring stuff.

Simon, meanwhile, is doing well outside of his world-famous talent show and seems to have found the perfect balance between work and parenting. Earlier in September, the music mogul treated his adorable son Eric to a funfair trip, and although the adorable little five-year-old appeared to be having the time of his life, dad Simon was far less impressed. In a hilarious video posted to Terri Seymour's Instagram Stories, Eric and dad Simon can be seen riding the carousel. Being as cheeky and snarky as ever, Simon told his ex Terri: "This is the most boring thing I've ever done." Eric, on the other hand, was having the time of his life and was accompanied by Terri's daughter Coco.

Eric is looking more and more like his dad!

Terri also shared a video of the group sliding down the helter-skelter, and a photo of them competing in a funfair game. Terri and Simon's families are extremely close and enjoy spending time together whenever they are all in the States together, proving that exes can remain the best of friends. Simon and Terri dated from 2002 to 2008, and are both big names in the entertainment industry - Terri even worked as a presenter on both The X Factor and American Idol!

