Simon Cowell takes son Eric on funfair ride - but he isn't impressed

At first glance, Simon Cowell taking his son Eric to the funfair on Labour Day melted hearts - but he soon revealed what he really felt about the outing! In a hilarious video posted on Terri Seymour's Instagram Stories on Monday, the music mogul told his friend: "This is the most boring thing I've ever done," as he rode on a carousel. Luckily, Eric was having a far better time, and had his adorable best friend Coco for company too. Terri also shared a video of the group sliding down the helter skelter, and a photo of them competing in a funfair game. Terri and Simon's families are extremely close and enjoy spending time together whenever they are all in the States together.

Simon Cowell shared his hilarious thoughts about the funfair

Simon's family split their time between the UK and the USA as he has work commitments in both London and LA. Over the past few years, Simon has made a conscious decision to transform his lifestyle around so that he can stay heathy for Eric. In the past few months his weight loss has been more noticable than ever and he has been getting a lot of attention in the press as a result. In August, Terri - who works for Extra TV - interviewed her friend on the red carpet at the America's Got Talent semi-finals, where the subject soon turned to his trim appearance. Terri told Simon: "Everybody has been commenting about the new, leaner you, what do you think about all the comments, how are you feeling?" The star replied: "Not enough [comments], I need more." He then added: "I feel a lot better for it, that's the most important thing."

The doting dad took part in the funfair games with Eric

The X Factor judge has lost a total of 20Ibs after changing his diet following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. Simon said it was the wake-up call he needed during an appearance on Lorraine. Talking to host Lorraine Kelly, he said: "In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

The music mogul also went on the helter skelter

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist. He who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, Simon has been pictured drinking low calorie lager during evenings out. The TV star also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

