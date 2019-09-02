Simon Cowell's son Eric shows off singing skills in adorable new video Eric is a star in the making!

Simon Cowell's son Eric could be giving future X Factor contestants a run for their money! The five-year-old was captured on camera showcasing his singing skills over the weekend while hanging out with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco. Terri shared a sweet video of the pair belting out the lyrics to Never Enough while in the swimming pool, and she wrote in the caption: "They're nearly ready! AGT & BGT better watch out!!" Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Omg! My heart is melting I can't stop watching this!" while another wrote: "This is precious! These two definitely have got talent!" A third added: "This is beyond adorable."

Simon Cowell and Terri Seymour with their children and partners over the weekend

While Eric is enjoying being a little boy right now, it won't be long before he's running his dad's business – that's if Simon has anything to do with it. The star previously spoke to Extra TV, revealing: "‘Eric said to me, 'Daddy, when I’m older, can I work on America's Got Talent'? and I said, 'No, you will be running AGT by the age of 18.'"

MORE: Ellie Goulding's second wedding dress revealed - and it's like Meghan Markle's

Simon Cowell's son Eric and Terri Seymour's daughter Coco are the sweetest!

Eric spends his time split between the UK and States as Simon has work commitments in both London and LA. Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman are great friends with Terri and the two families enjoy hanging out together whenever they are all in the US. Terri – who works for Extra TV - has also interviewed Simon on a number of occasions, most recently about his much-talked-about weight loss. While on the red carpet at the America's Got Talent semi-finals in August, Terri told Simon: "Everybody has been commenting about the new, leaner you, what do you think about all the comments, how are you feeling?" The star replied: "Not enough [comments], I need more." He then added: "I feel a lot better for it, that's the most important thing."

READ: Inside Katy Perry's colourful kitchen

The X Factor judge has lost a total of 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The doting dad wants to ensure that he is on top form for the sake of his young son and opened up about the wake-up call he needed during an appearance on Lorraine. Talking to host Lorraine Kelly, he said: "In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.