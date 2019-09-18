Fearne Cotton shares RARE video of her son during outing to Aquarium Fearne Cotton is notoriously private when it comes to the two children she shares with guitarist Jesse Wood

Fearne Cotton treated her family with a trip to the aquarium on Wednesday, and her six-year-old son Rex was there too! Although the 38-year-old radio star is staunchly private when it comes to her kids – never showing their faces – her little'un's voice can clearly be heard in a video shared on Fearne's Instagram – and he sounds absolutely adorable!

In the video, Fearne happens across a sweet little axolotl floating in its tank, and tells her husband that: "He [her son] has seen one before." As she peers into the tank, Fearne says: "Cute. Hello mate! What you up to?" The star then turns her camera onto an aquarium full of bright coloured fish, and her son Rex's sweet little voice can be heard exclaiming: "I like the blue!" as a blue fish swims past. Fearne's husband Jesse Wood then hilariously adds: "Yeah, Chelsea. Chelsea fish." Clearly the family are all big supporters of Chelsea Football Club!

Fearne documented her trip on Instagram

Fearne and Jesse, 42, who is the son of Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood, share two children between them – six-year-old Rex and a four-year-old daughter, Honey Krissy Wood.

MORE: How to recreate Fearne Cotton's quirky interiors style from £10

Fearne addressed rumours that her marriage to Jesse was in trouble on Tuesday

MORE: Fearne Cotton just wore the perfect autumnal dress and it's only £30!

It was falsely reported recently that their marriage may be in danger after the DJ admitted that she sometimes has to sleep in a bed of her own due to insomnia, but Fearne set the record straight on Tuesday. The mother-of-two shared a snap of her and Jesse embracing on Instagram, writing beneath it: "Dear newspapers, (once again) my marriage IS NOT on the rocks. Here is a photo of me being very in love with my husband. I have recently talked about some sleep problems I have as sometimes when my insomnia is really bad I find it hard to sleep in a bed with Jesse. Not because we’re on the rocks or struggling within our marriage but because when my mad head is slightly overstretched it likes to cling on to weird mental patterns of behaviour. Sometimes it’s panic attacks triggered by being on the motorway, sometimes it’s insomnia due to stress."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.