Kim Kardashian reveals she’s expanded her family with two new puppies

Kim Kardashian announced on Saturday that she and her husband Kanye West have expanded their family – in the cutest possible way. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself standing in her palatial kitchen holding up two Pomeranians, one white and one black, cuddling them close to her face and (understandably) looking as if she was about to kiss them. She also posted a close-up of the two adorable puppies looking at the camera with big eyes.

Kim captioned the sweet pictures: "Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!" Her fans were quick to comment, suggesting "Sugar and Spice," "Snow & Moon," "(wa)SABI & SOY," and "yin &yang," while another agreed with North's selection, writing: "Love Sake and Soba!! Such a cute fam with Sushi!"

Fellow reality TV star Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms commented: "Salt & Pepper! (Salty was my dad’s nickname)." Others couldn't get over the cuteness of the new additions to the family, including High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens, who posted: "Omg dead. They’re adorable." Mum-of-four Kim shares daughters North, six, Chicago, one, and sons Saint, three and Psalm, four months, with her rapper husband. She was advised by her doctors to not get pregnant again after experiencing complications with North and Saint, and so welcomed the couple's third and fourth children via surrogate.

On Friday, the shapewear entrepreneur penned an emotional letter for her sister Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh about her struggle with the skin condition psoriasis. The 38-year old revealed that at its worst: "I couldn’t even get my bra on… I had to have someone dress me because the pain was so unbearable." She's since overhauled her lifestyle, eating more healthily and trying to reduce stress. Looks like her two new canine friends will keep her smiling!

